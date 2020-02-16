Appleton Bar hosts Badger State Games Billiards

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) The 35th Annual Badger State Games are being held across Wisconsin.

This Olympic-style competition offers more than 20 different sports and draws in competitors from all across the Midwest.

The games started in January, but this weekend Mad Apple Burgers and Billiards Company in Appleton is host to the Wisconsin state 8-ball championships.

For the last two years Mad Apple Burgers and Billiards has been home to this pool tournament.

Adult singles and scotch doubles divisions are being played Saturday.

This year is the second highest participation rate for the billiards competition, which is a huge economic draw to Appleton during the winter months.

Kendal Koch owns Mad Apple Burger Billiards Company and says, “We get people from all over the state. People from any bordering state can come in and play. They actually spend money in the hotels and just in the community in general but obviously very good for us to.”

Saturday’s top prize is nearly $5000 dollars but the highlight of these games is the 5th Annual Wisconsin junior 8-ball Championship on Sunday.