ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – After an experience on an Amtrak they’ll never forget, Troop 12 and Troop 73 have finally returned back home to Appleton.

After colliding with a dump truck on Monday, an Amtrak train carrying around 243 passengers derailed and sent seven of the eight cars on its side.

Without hesitation, the boy scouts from the two troops sprung into action, helping those in need get out of the train and comforting the dump truck driver before dying from his injuries.

Now, returning home on their flight, the heroes from Troop 12 and Troop 73 were greeted by big hugs and emotional family members.

Although many suffered cuts, bruises, and other injuries, the bravery of the young men helped save several lives in Mendon, Missouri.

The scouts returned to Austin Straubel International Airport Tuesday night.