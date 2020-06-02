Appleton continues peaceful protests in wake of George Floyd death

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) It’s the unforgettable image of George Floyd that prompted Darren Fields to organize Appleton’s 3rd Black Lives Matter rally because he wants people of color to feel safe.

Fields says, “I’m black. I just really want to know that at the end of the day I just want to know that if I get pulled over I won’t get that treatment.”

Pastor Alvin Dupree says, “I think what these young people are doing and those who are speaking up on this issue, both white and black, across the human race is absolutely critical because until reform happens these types of things will continue.”

Organizers say they want to make sure their voices make the headlines and not the violence.

Fields says, “I want people to be peaceful. The videos from Green Bay and all over the world are hurting all of us, because at the end of the day we’re not being heard the way we want to be heard.”

Appleton Police Chief Todd Thomas says, “what we saw happen in Minneapolis was just horrific. No law enforcement officer with any creditability would have approved of that or condone it so we condemn it along with the protesters.”