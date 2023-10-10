APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – It isn’t hard to spot the spookiest house on Marquette Street in Appleton.

“I’ve always loved spooky season,” said Kim Jones.

Filling up the front yard of her home is an army of spooky skeletons, wicked werewolves, and a spider that Jones made from an exercise ball, PVC piping, and wires.

She said the display has been up since Labor Day and that she still plans to add a smoke machine to the display to get the full effect for the trick-or-treaters on Halloween.

“Everybody has huge smiles on their faces which makes me extremely happy,” said Jones. “I love seeing the trick-or-treaters on Halloween night.”

All the spooks aren’t just for fun though. Jones’ home is one of many across the country that are raising money for cancer research through the ‘Skeletons for St. Jude’ program.

Organizers of the program said that this Halloween they expect to surpass the $500,000 mark for donation in just their fourth year of existence. The event began in 2020 in North Carolina and has expanded to other states across the country.

“Ultimately we are helping families and children that aren’t going through the best of times, struggling with cancer,” said Jones. “So it means a lot to me.”

Bone-chilling decorations for a heart-warming cause. Her fundraising page on St. Jude’s website can be found here. If you stop by her home between now and Halloween there’s a poster with a QR code that leads to her fundraiser page as well. She said her goal is to raise $3,000.

Her address is 1007 E. Marquette St. in Appleton.