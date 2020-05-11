1  of  2
Appleton honors fallen officers during Police Week

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) Across the nation and here in Wisconsin, cities gather to recognized law enforcement for Police Week.

Appleton police celebrated police week with a ceremonial flag-raising and bagpiper to honor the courage and sacrifice of police officers and the workers who support those in blue.

A Memorial Boot project was on display that honored all 146 officers killed in the line of duty in 2019.

Two of those officers were from Wisconsin, Milwaukee Officer Matthew Rittner and Racine Officer John Hetland.

Even more, officers risk losing their lives being on the front line of this pandemic.

Appleton Police Chief, Todd Thomas says, “This will be one of the most tragic things that have happened to law enforcement since 9/11 and our officers continue to go out every day responding to every call just like they always did before cause the community needs us.”

The Fraternal Order of Police estimates that since May, 93 police officers have died in the line of duty due to COVID-19.

