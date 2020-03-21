Appleton hotels plagued with low occupancy

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) To fight this pandemic, restrictions are becoming a part of our everyday life, but many businesses, like the hotel industry, is on its last breath.

On any typical day, the streets in downtown Appleton would be flooded with pedestrians and pretty much like downtown, the hotels are empty.

According to the American Hotel and Lodging Association, nearly half of the 56,000 hotels in the U.S. could close in the next few weeks.

Linda Garvey, General Manager of the Red Lion Paper Valley Hotel says, “We have 380 rooms and three different wings. We have shut down one entire wing. As guests are finding their way home, we’re closing other areas of the hotel.”

Even at some of the smaller hotels in Appleton; it’s the same story.

Linda Barclay, General Manager of the Clarion Inn says, “Normally on every weekend we have 100 rooms here and all 100 rooms would be sold. Right now we have 11 guests in-house and we’re expecting five arrivals tonight. We’re down 84% occupancy for this weekend.”

The Clarion Inn depends on reciprocal business from its neighbor, the Mad Apple Burger, and Billiard Company, but even that’s drying up.

Barclay adds, “Mad Apple normally has tournaments on the weekends and those have of course have ceased. Normally we would get a lot of their guests staying with us and also a lot of our guests would order food, whether dine-in or delivery to their room. So both back and forth we aren’t getting any business at all.

The Clarion Inn is offering a special rate for personnel essential to fight COVID-19, like truckers, healthcare professionals, military, and first-responders.

The Red Lion Paper Valley is offering Paper Valley Curbside Pick Up from 4 pm to 7 pm

Dinner for 4 to Go $50

Monday and Thursday – Chicken Marsala Dinner

Tuesday & Friday – BBQ Ribs Dinner

Wednesday & Saturday – Filet Mignon Dinner

Call 920-733-8000 ext. 1603 for more details