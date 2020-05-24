1  of  2
Appleton observes Memorial Day

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) Most people are used to observing Memorial Day by visiting cemeteries, holding family get togethers or parades, but not this year.

Eric Stadler, Chairperson with the American Legion Scarletguard Colorguard says once the Appleton Parade Committee determined that they weren’t going to hold a parade and a ceremony, he was urged to commemorate Memorial Day by other Veterans and Veteran organizations.

Stadler says, “We slept on it and came up with the idea of doing a procession to each of the various cemeteries in the city of Appleton.”

The American Legions’ Scarletguard Colorguard and several veteran organizations caravaned to five Appleton cemeteries to honor the fallen with a rifle salute and the playing of taps.

Stadler says, “Memorial Day is all about is really honoring those that never got the opportunity to take the uniform off.”

Richard Williamson and his family observed Memorial Day at St. Joseph’s Cemetary. “It was kind of sad that Appleton canceled the parade. I think to show our respect, we should make these things happen anyways. We’re here to recognize our fallen brothers and sisters that made a sacrifice for our country.”

