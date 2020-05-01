Appleton protesters want Wisconsin open now

Live Now
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) Protesters who took to the streets of Madison last week, brought their message to the Fox Valley.

The group Open Wisconsin is protesting the extension of Governor Tony Evers “Safer at Home” order.

Only a handful of protesters actually gathered on College Avenue in Appleton, but they say their message is loud and clear. It’s time for Wisconsin to get back to work.

Holding signs that read “Open Wisconsin Now” and carrying flags, protesters walked up and down the avenue to get their message across. Cheers erupted as drivers passing by honked their horns or yelled words of encouragement. Some, however, were not encouraging. While Local 5 was on the scene, a man walked right through the group, ripping up their signs. Protesters say it doesn’t matter; they’re taking a stand for local businesses

“This is not the Wisconsin I grew up in, ” said Neenah resident Jay Schroeder. ” I’m third generation Wisconsin and we’ve always been an american freedom of choice, freedom to choose.We don’t have that freedom anymore. Now we’re locked in our homes. It’s just not right.”


It’s not just businesses that are having a hard time. One protester told Local 5 she’s been struggling emotionally being all alone at home for so long. She said coming out to the rally and interacting with other people gave her a sense of hope she hasn’t had for a long time.

Governor Evers “Safer at Home” order is set to run through May 26th.


