Appleton students build a home from ground up

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) One family has a safe place to live to thanks in part to high school students in Appleton.

The Appleton Area School District (AASD) and Habitat for Humanity wrapped up its joint venture Monday to give a family the dream of homeownership through a house construction class.

This class allows students to develop construction skills like carpentry, utilities and setting foundations, which could translate into future employment opportunities.

John Weyenberg, President & CEO of the Great Area Fox Cities Habitat for Humanity says, “some of these students will find out this is a career path that they want to follow and there’s a severe shortage of tradespeople in our community today. So hopefully some of them found passion in the work that they were doing.”

AASD has partnered with Habitat for Humanity for over twenty years.

Students who’ve built houses have gone on to pursue successful careers in construction.