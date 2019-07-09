Appleton’s Butterfly Mural forced to take flight

APPLETON, Wisc. – With construction on the new Gabriel Lofts underway, a popular Downtown Appleton artwork has been forced to take flight. The downtown butterfly mural by artist Chad Brady was recently taken down and is being temporarily stored at Urban Evolutions on the city’s west side. The mural was a photo hot spot for locals and visitors looking to spread their wings.

“We went in there on a Friday morning with hard hats, signed waivers and brought some circular saws and just started cutting into it” stated mural artist Chad Brady. “We found out the layers were stucco over mesh over an inch of foam over drywall so we thought if we pull it off it’s going to be huge and weigh a ton. Then we grabbed one corner and pulled on it and it just started to peel.”

Chad says there are no immediate plans to move the butterflies to any new locations. “The large ones that came down can go back up intact but we’d have to find pretty good homes for them.” said Brady “I thought it would be nice to mount some of the ones that are too small and kind of move them around town and let people find them by accident.”