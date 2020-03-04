Appleton’s sign of development

The number of single-family home permits dropped 5 percent in Wisconsin last year.

This is troubling because single-family homes are vital to progress for cities, but new home developments often get a bad rap from neighbors.

When people hear new housing developments some think traffic congestion or strain on public services, but what does a new housing development actually bring to a city like Appleton?

Karen Harkness is Director of Community and Economic Development for Appleton and she says, “new housing adds to our net new construction, which is an important metric for municipalities because that is the only way our budget can increase to be able to cover those services that are considered essential for our municipalities. We really want to make sure we have something for everyone. It adds to our tax base.”

Jason Mroz is the real estate developer for the new housing development in Appleton called Apple Ridge. He says, “big developments like Apple Ridge add a couple of benefits. First with 168 homes, a clubhouse a pool and a fitness center, Apple Ridge will add over $60 million to Appleton’s tax base. That additional tax revenue helps offset future increases in cost and allows the city to keep property taxes lower than they would be otherwise.”

Peggy Murphy is recently married and now they are blending two families with school-aged children. “Our decision to live in Apple Ridge is that we both are residents and we’re selling our homes. Apple Ridge is right near the high school. We have four kids that are still in school, senior, junior sophomore and eight-grader. So the location couldn’t be any better.”

Also, a new marriage meant a fresh start for Peggy and her husband. “We just wanted to have something that we could call our own and was new.”

Peggy and her husband wanted a low-maintenance, spacious home that was predesigned since they’re two busy working professionals. “The idea of having your snow removed for you and your lawn being done was an added bonus and our kids were highly sold on the pool. We’re both are full-time employees., so we like the idea that some furnishing and finishing have already been thought through so that our decision-making process is going to be a bit easier in terms of finishing the house and that was a big draw for us.”

Apple Ridge developer Jason Mroz says, “we have all sorts of buyers coming from all sorts of different homes and housing styles. Some situations where folks are moving from an older home but we also have people that are relocating. We have folks that are looking to downsize or even same-size while streamlining their lifestyle in a lifestyle community like this.”

