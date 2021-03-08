Applications for Wisconsin’s 2021 elk hunt are now available until May

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding hunters that the application for the 2021 elk hunt is now open.

The elk hunt application period is open through May 31 for the fall hunt.

This will be the fourth elk hunt in Wisconsin history as the elk population in northern Wisconsin, around Clam Lake, rose to 300 animals in 2020.

Wisconsin residents can purchase an elk license application through the state website. The fee is $10.

The DNR Board is set to approve the 2021 harvest quota sometime in May and hunters that are accepted will be notified in June.

Before obtaining an elk hunting license, all accepted hunters will need to take a elk hunter education program that is held in early September.

The 2021 hunting season is expected to occur only within the northern elk management zone.