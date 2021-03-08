Applications for Wisconsin’s 2021 elk hunt are now available until May

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Roosevelt-elk-grazing-jpg_20160601203150-159532

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding hunters that the application for the 2021 elk hunt is now open.

The elk hunt application period is open through May 31 for the fall hunt.

This will be the fourth elk hunt in Wisconsin history as the elk population in northern Wisconsin, around Clam Lake, rose to 300 animals in 2020.

Wisconsin residents can purchase an elk license application through the state website. The fee is $10.

The DNR Board is set to approve the 2021 harvest quota sometime in May and hunters that are accepted will be notified in June.

Before obtaining an elk hunting license, all accepted hunters will need to take a elk hunter education program that is held in early September.

The 2021 hunting season is expected to occur only within the northern elk management zone.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Phoenix women's coach Kevin Borseth on Sports Xtra

High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port's Westerman talks spring football

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: State Boys Basketball Recap

Gamblers complete the sweep of Youngstown

Papermakers fall in Division One state title game against