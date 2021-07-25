Area High School students spend summer with Shakespeare

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Students from area high schools are spending six weeks this summer learning about Shakespeare and the theatre of the Renaissance, while preparing a public performance of “As You Like It.” The Summer Shakespeare Theatre program, sponsored by the Fox Valley Summer School Consortium, is in its twenty-first year in the Fox Valley, and was started by Appleton North High School theatre instructor, Ron Parker, after he founded and directed a similar program in Kenosha for 13 years. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for students interested in theatre to study and perform the work of the greatest playwright in the English language. In addition, students from various schools in the area have a chance to meet and work together.”

Audiences who attend this summer’s performances of “As You Like It” will be treated to elaborate costumes, an original musical score written by London composer Jay Chakravorty, and a variety of Shakespeare’s most memorable lines and characters. In addition, one of the student actors will portray Shakespeare himself and provide pre-play commentary as well as mingle with audience members during the show.

“After having to cancel the program last summer due to Covid, we are thrilled to be back presenting Shakespeare in the Fox Valley as we have for over two decades,” Parker said. “It’s interesting to note that Shakespeare himself experienced several quarantines during his years as a playwright and performer in London. Each lifting of restrictions and return to the stage was a joyous occasion for both actors and audiences. I can’t think of a better play to celebrate our own return than the Bard’s fun and frolicking story of love and laughter!”

WHEN

Fri. And Sat. Evenings: Jul. 23, 24, 30 and 31 at 7 p.m.

Sun. Matinees: Jul. 25 and Aug. 1 at 2 p.m.

WHERE

Appleton North High School auditorium, 5000 N. Ballard Rd., Appleton

TICKETS

Admission is $10. Tickets available at the door one hour before performance time. All seats are general admission.

In keeping with updated AASD covid policy, audience members will be seated in socially-distanced groups and masks are recommended but not required.

LINKS

https://www.appletonnorththeatre.org/2021-as-you-like-it

Blog https://foxvalleysummershakespeare.wordpress.com/

Facebook @summershakespearetheatre

Instagram @summer_shakespeare_theatre