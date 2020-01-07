Arson’s role in the Australia fires

Kangaroos move close to a residential area from bushland in Merimbula, in Australia’s New South Wales state on January 6, 2020. – Massive bushfires have flared up in the vast country’s southeast in a months-long crisis, killing nearly half a billion native animals in New South Wales state alone, scientists estimate. (Photo by SAEED KHAN / AFP) (Photo by SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

A burnt vehicle is seen on Quinlans street after an overnight bushfire in Quaama in Australia's New South Wales state on January 6, 2020. Reserve troops were deployed to fire-ravaged regions across three Australian states on January 6 after a torrid weekend that turned swathes of land into smouldering, blackened hellscapes.

The fires in Australia continue to gain attention by the general public. Admittedly, I just took note of the fires toward the end of 2019. The fires started back in September of 2019. I was personally working as a TV Meteorologist in northern California in 2018 when the state had their deadliest fire season. As far as acreage, Australia’s fires have consumed much more. All of the states (Australia) have been subject to the fires, but New South Wales has been hit the worst.



There are several angles people are talking about and they all overlap. Climate change, arson, human fatalities, animal fatalities, structural loss, vegetation (land) loss, and more. This article is just about statistics related to Arson as one of the causes tied to the fires. California’s “Camp” fire was tied to PGE (Pacific Gas & Electric) and faulty transmission lines. P & E was sued and was fined substantially.



The wildfires are among the worst to hit Australia since the so-called “Black Saturday fires” in 2009 which killed 173 people, according to news.com.au.

A total of 183 people have been arrested by police across the states of Queensland, New South Wales (NSW), Victoria, South Australia, and Tasmania since November for 205 bushfire-related offenses.

In NSW, 24 were apprehended and charged with deliberately lighting bushfires. A further 53 people are facing legal action for allegedly failing to comply with a total fire ban, while 47 others are accused of improperly discarding a lit cigarette or match outdoors, according to the Nine network.

In Queensland, police concluded that 103 fires had been deliberately lit, with 98 people—67 of them juveniles—having been identified as the culprits.

Fallen trees are seen across the Monaro Highway north of Cann River on January 06, 2020, Australia. Milder weather conditions have provided some relief for firefighters in Victoria as bushfires continue to burn across the East Gippsland area, as clean up operation and evacuations continue. Two people have been confirmed dead and four remain missing. More than 923,000 hectares have been burnt across Victoria, with hundreds of homes and properties destroyed. 14 people have died in the fires in NSW, Victoria and South Australia since New Year's Eve.




