Aurora BayCare’s 7th annual “Open Streets” taking over Green Bay’s Broadway District this weekend

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s that time of year to get outdoors and enjoy some healthy fun, all the while avoiding the stress of traffic.

For one day only, Aurora BayCare will host its annual “Open Streets” event for Green Bay residents to do just that.

The seventh annual Aurora BayCare Open Streets Green Bay invites the community to join in for a day of celebrating health and wellness on Saturday, July 13, 2019, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in downtown Green Bay’s Broadway District. The streets will be closed to vehicle traffic and opened to transportation alternatives, such as biking, walking, skating and more. The free event is family- and stroller-friendly, and registration is not required.

The activity zone route starts at the City Deck, heads west across the Ray Nitschke Bridge to Broadway, goes south on Pearl Street and Museum Place and north to Leicht Memorial Park. Aurora BayCare Open Streets Green Bay is introducing new activity zones as well as returning family favorites.

“This year, we’re excited to partner with Warrior Jungle to bring a unique obstacle course to the streets of Green Bay, where kids can become a real ninja,” Nick Olsen, Aurora BayCare Open Streets Green Bay event coordinator, said. “Visitors will also have the opportunity to meet and take pictures with PBS KIDS’ Daniel Tiger, thanks to Humana.”

Throughout the event, families can participate in a hula hoop contest, smoothie bikes, tie dye activities, test their skills with giant Jenga, receive one of over 500 free bike helmets courtesy of BayCare Clinic, face painting and more. The Dousman Bridge will also host Yoga on the Bridge at 9:30 a.m. (bring your own mat or towel), a HIIT fitness class on the Bridge at 10:45 a.m. and the kids bike giveaway announcement at 1 p.m.



Featured activity zones include:

• Rock n’ Roll Zone presented by Warrior Jungle at Leicht Park – Be a real ninja and try out the Warrior Jungle obstacle course that features an elite athlete showcase and a youth competition. Test out a selection of awesome electric bikes, show off your soccer skills, learn safe skating techniques and maybe a trick or two.

• Family Zone presented by Humana at Leicht Park – It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood to come get your picture taken with Daniel Tiger, presented by Humana. Grab a yummy yogurt parfait, check out the Tall Ships Rubber Duck and enjoy many more family fun activities.

• Kids Zone presented by Festival Foods at City Deck – Turn into a magical creature or animal with face painting, play some fun games, get a free bike rental, then cool down by playing in the splash pad. Try out some Fit in the Park exercise classes brought to you by Green Bay Park and Rec.

• Safety Zone near Copper State Brewery – Bike safe this summer! Get your bike tuned up, protect your noggin’ with a free bike helmet, attend the Bike Rodeo to learn the rules of the road and how to bike safely. Then work off your excess energy by riding the bike loop.

• Food Zone at Farmer’s Market BayCare Clinic Tent – Check out the local produce and pick up a snack to eat while you go to the other zones.

Guests are encouraged to begin their day at the Main Street (Ray Nitschke) Bridge to get a “Zone Passport” and map to help guide them through the event. After visitors complete their passport, they will get a free Aurora BayCare Open Streets Green Bay T-shirt to commemorate the event.

This event wouldn’t be possible without the help of sponsors, including title sponsor Aurora BayCare Medical Center and supporting sponsors BayCare Clinic, Wello, Stadium Bike, City of Green Bay, Insight Creative Inc., Festival Foods, Warrior Jungle, Humana, Nicolet National Bank, The Elite Group and Pete’s Garage.

For more information, you can visit the Open Streets Green Bay website or find them on Facebook.