Austin Straubel’s ‘Snow Fighters’

A plane carrying over 100 passengers slid off of the tarmac Saturday. And although no one was hurt, airports take these situations seriously.

Clearing off a runway after some slick weather is a large undertaking, and it often needs to be done in a hurry.

“Our goal is to make sure that the pavement surfaces that the aircraft use are as bare and dry as possible,” said Marty Piette, Airport Director at Austin Straubel.

When you have got aircraft weighing around a 100,000lbs coming and going, it is a tricky task keeping the tarmac safe.

And that’s where the fleet of snow fighters comes in.

“Standalone brooms, standalone snowblowers, and also standalone plows,” he said. “And we have our de-ice truck, and our trucks that also spread sand.”

It’s not your typical highway department.

First, the plows roll out and then the toothbrush-like brooms follow right behind to scrape down to bare concrete.

“We don’t use brine or salt just because it is corrosive to aircraft,” said Piette. “So, we’re limited in what we can use, which is why most of it is mechanical and a little bit of chemical with non-corrosive material.”

A traditional runway, like the one here at Austin Straubel, is about 7,700ft in length. And say we had a dusting of about 1-2 inches on the ground, it would only take about a half hour to clear it.

“Snow removal is kind of like organized chaos,” he said. “But our crews put a lot of time and a lot of training into it.”

The trucks and the building are part of a multi-million dollar investment to ensure safe travel.

“It can get a little more difficult when it’s a long drawn-out event,” said Piette. “If it’s snowing for two or three days, but for the most part, we’re quite well-prepared and ready to handle it.”

Close to 1,500 of de-icer fluid is used every time the runways are cleared at Austin Straubel.