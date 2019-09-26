Australian Packers fan moves to Green Bay, hopes to attend every Packer and Badger game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – On this cold, September morning a few Packers fans are out to start the day off right… with a tailgate.

But one of them has traveled far and wide, making it his mission to see every game this season.

“My family’s from India, I was born in England, I’ve been living in Australia for the last 11 years, and I’ve been a Packers fan since the 2011 Super Bowl.”

Jaz Singh hails from Perth, Australia where he works as a high school history teacher but his blood runs green and gold. It was at his first Packer game on a Thursday night at Lambeau Field, back in 2014, when he was inspired for a challenge.

“After the game I heard about a guy from Australia who quit his life, moved his two kids and wife from Sydney, Australia to Green Bay for the 2007 season and this just inspired me to do the same,” said Singh. “There and then I decided this is what I’m going to do.”

It’s #Packers game day! We’re hanging out with a few early tailgaters, including the @fromigos and @packerfanjaz who’s from Australia! His goal is to go to EVERY Packer home and away game. I’m live w/ them until 7! 🏈🧀 #Local5ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/rvatvBwQod — Calvin Lewis (@CalvinLewisTV) September 26, 2019

And he’s already got off on the right foot. 6 a.m. tailgates are considered the norm for the “Fromigos,” the self-proclaimed super fans for the Packers. Through social media and a local newspaper article, these fellow fans connected with their mutual friend from the land down under.

“I thought right away I need to reach out to this guy- got to show him a great tailgate experience,” says Brad Gawinski, one-half of the Fromigos. “Obviously we come down here at 6 a.m. no matter what time the game starts at so I wanted to show him that experience too and we just went from there.”

In order to afford to take an entire year off to watch his favorite team, Singh signed up for a deferred-salary program for school employees that allows him to live on 80% pay for four years and take a sabbatical the fifth year. His mission was made possible thanks to a tourist visa for six months. He’s staying with a host family here in Green Bay who offered him a place to stay during his mission.

“You wouldn’t get this anywhere else in the world- people reaching out to you, tailgates, tickets, places to stay in Green Bay or around America,” said Singh. “It’s just been unbelievable and I’m very grateful. It’s a crazy schedule and you’re relying on a bit of luck. It is ambitious so you’re relying on no flight cancellations, no crazy weather situations.”

Along with attending every Packers game, Jaz hopes to attend every Wisconsin Badgers football game as well. Be sure to follow Jaz and his journey across the U.S on his website here. You can also follow him @packerssuperfanjaz on Instagram, @packerfanjaz on Twitter and on his Facebook page.