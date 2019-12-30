Baby injured in Milwaukee crash dies; death toll rises to 4

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities in Milwaukee say a baby boy injured in a car crash has died, bringing the death toll from the weekend crash to four.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office confirms the death of 5-month-old Larry Williams IV.

The baby’s parents and 2-year-old sister also were killed in the crash. They are identified as 29-year-old Larry Williams, 22-year-old Ayana Hill and their daughter, Yana Williams, all of Milwaukee.

A 1-year-old girl remains hospitalized. Police say the car crashed into a tree on Milwaukee’s north side on Friday night.

A witness says the car was speeding when it crashed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories