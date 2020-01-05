Backpacks assembled with care items to help foster children in need

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Area youths took the time Saturday to help foster children in need.

4,500 students and leaders from church groups across the state attended the District Youth Conference at the KI Convention Center in Green Bay.

As part of the conference, kids assembled more than 500 backpacks, which were filled with items including toiletries, notebooks and toys.

The backpacks are meant to help ease the transition into foster care for kids who may be feeling abandoned.

“I think it’s a really vulnerable time for them and so like if you can enter into that vulnerable time and have something that comes alongside of them that they feel special and cared for, it makes all the difference in the world,” says Bill Vankirk, the district service project coordinator for the conference.

All the items in the backpacks came from more than $113,000 in donations collected from conference attendees.