Bar in Green Bay caters to both Packers and Bears fans

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — A Green Bay bar provided a place where Packers and Bears fans were both welcomed during Sunday’s game.

The R & D’s House Divided on University Avenue catered to both Packers and Bears fans, even with their longtime rivalry.

The bar provided all fans with food at halftime and a meat raffle.

Patrons say they could feel the competitive atmosphere in the bar while watching the game.

“What am I thinking about right now?” asked James Matthews, a Bears fan from Milwaukee. “Is whether or not we’re going to make the right decision whether we’re going to run, whether we’re going to pass, but knowing the Bears against the Packers, it’s going to go to the wire.”

“Go Pack, Go. We got this,” said Colleen Simpson, a Packers fan from Green Bay.

Proceeds from the meat raffle will go to towards Adopt a Family, a program through the Salvation Army dedicated to giving items to families in need.