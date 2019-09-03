“Beachie” Beachkofski’s odd job during WWII

There are all kinds of roles in war: soldiers, sailors, airmen… and then they can get little obtuse from there.

“My job was handling the payroll cards for 250 sailors,” said Robert “Beachie” Beachkofski, a WWII Navy veteran.

Robert Beachkofski, otherwise known as BEACHIE, did some accounting before the war–and was drafted in 1944.

“I figured bookkeeping would be the easiest job, so I asked for it and I got it,” he said.

70 years goes by in a hurry and his diary entries hold the memories of his youth.

“Every now and then I read through them and reminisce,” said Beachie.

He was 26 years old at the time, and his pride never fizzled.

“I wouldn’t want to go back, but I enjoyed every moment that I was in the Navy,” he said.

And if you haven’t figured it out–at 26, he’s on the older side of WWII veterans.

“Right now, I’m 101 years old,” he said.

He has got a routine and he’s sticking with it for 102.

“I tell everybody I like to eat greasy pork hawks and I drink a lot of beer and a lot of whiskey,” said Beachie.

Beachie’s 102nd birthday is in April.