Bear sighting in area causes concern

SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) — A resident in the Suamico area spotted a bear in her backyard on Saturday.
The photo below was sent by Local 5 viewer, Marilyn Plitz, who saw the small black bear raiding her bird feeder.
She spotted the bear around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday and then saw the animal return later around 6:00 p.m.
Plitz said she alerted the DNR about the bear. The DNR then advised her to remove the feeders in her yard.
Plitz told Local 5 she is still shocked after seeing the animal.
“We were surprised because we have been here for 35 years and we’ve never seen a bear before here,” Plitz said. “We’ve had deer in the yard, we’ve had raccoons, we’ve had turkeys, but we have never had a bear.”
Plitz noted that there are several schools around where she lives and also advises residents to watch their children if they are playing in that area.