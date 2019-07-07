Bear sighting in area causes concern

SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) — A resident in the Suamico area spotted a bear in her backyard on Saturday.

The photo below was sent by Local 5 viewer, Marilyn Plitz, who saw the small black bear raiding her bird feeder.

Bear spotted raiding bird feeder.
Courtesy: Marilyn Plitz

She spotted the bear around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday and then saw the animal return later around 6:00 p.m.

Bear spotted raiding bird feeder.
Courtesy: Marilyn Plitz

Plitz said she alerted the DNR about the bear. The DNR then advised her to remove the feeders in her yard.

Plitz told Local 5 she is still shocked after seeing the animal.

“We were surprised because we have been here for 35 years and we’ve never seen a bear before here,” Plitz said. “We’ve had deer in the yard, we’ve had raccoons, we’ve had turkeys, but we have never had a bear.”

Plitz noted that there are several schools around where she lives and also advises residents to watch their children if they are playing in that area.

