Beja Shriners host their annual Breakfast with Santa event

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Green Bay residents were able to eat a hearty breakfast over the weekend, along with meeting the big man in red.

Beja Shriners hosted their annual Breakfast with Santa in Green Bay on Sunday.

Families got take free pictures with jolly old St. Nicholas, as well as enjoy some face painting.

The benefits go towards a good cause – a temple fundraiser that, in turn, helps out many children’s hospitals.

“Your local shriners help support 22 children’s hospitals throughout North America,” says Mike Belanger, a Potentate for the Beja Shriners. “It’s things like this that keep your local shriners in the business of keeping those 22 hospitals running.”

The Beja Shriners also host other events including the Beja Shriner Circus and Breakfast with the Easter Bunny to support their cause.