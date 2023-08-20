(Stacker) — Choosing a college is one of the most important decisions a person will make for their education, impacting everything from future earnings and employment to potential student loan debt and social circles.
While every student wants to get the best education they possibly can, there are myriad considerations to take into account: location, size, diversity, areas of focus, study abroad opportunities—the list goes on. While best college lists are often topped with the same handful of expensive Ivy League schools, the U.S. is home to more than 4,000 degree-granting schools spread out across all 50 states and several territories, with amazing education offerings for students to consider.
Stacker compiled a list of the best four-year colleges in Wisconsin using rankings from Niche. Tuition, student-to-faculty ratio, acceptance rate, and graduation rate are factors considered in deciding these rankings. Location is also often a key factor in a school’s appeal, whether it be a beachside location, one full of New England foliage, or proximity to tech hubs and companies like Microsoft, Apple, and Google. Online and unspecified location schools were excluded from the rankings. Keep reading to see the best schools in your state.
#25. University of Wisconsin – Platteville
- Acceptance rate: 81%
- Net price: $14,706
- Enrollment: 6,053 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Overall Niche grade: B-
- Campus food grade: A-
- Value grade: B+
- Party grade: B+
#24. University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point
- Acceptance rate: 87%
- Net price: $13,166
- Enrollment: 6,435 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Overall Niche grade: B-
- Athletics grade: A-
- Location grade: A-
- Campus food grade: A-
#23. Edgewood College
- Acceptance rate: 91%
- Net price: $26,209
- Enrollment: 1,225 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Overall Niche grade: B-
- Location grade: A
- Value grade: A-
- Safety grade: A-
#22. Carroll University
- Acceptance rate: 72%
- Net price: $24,094
- Enrollment: 2,783 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Overall Niche grade: B-
- Value grade: A-
- Campus food grade: B+
- Campus grade: B
#21. Alverno College
- Acceptance rate: 78%
- Net price: $20,080
- Enrollment: 864 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Overall Niche grade: B-
- Value grade: B+
- Diversity grade: B+
- Campus grade: B
#20. University of Wisconsin – Parkside
- Acceptance rate: 66%
- Net price: $9,938
- Enrollment: 2,947 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Overall Niche grade: B-
- Diversity grade: A
- Safety grade: A
- Academics grade: B
#19. University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
- Acceptance rate: 84%
- Net price: $14,276
- Enrollment: 8,706 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Overall Niche grade: B
- Value grade: B+
- Campus grade: B+
- Party grade: B+
#18. University of Wisconsin – River Falls
- Acceptance rate: 77%
- Net price: $13,633
- Enrollment: 4,800 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Overall Niche grade: B
- Campus grade: B+
- Location grade: B+
- Student life grade: B+
#17. University of Wisconsin – Superior
- Acceptance rate: 86%
- Net price: $13,405
- Enrollment: 1,570 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Overall Niche grade: B
- Diversity grade: A-
- Safety grade: A-
- Student life grade: B+
#16. Mount Mary University
- Acceptance rate: 53%
- Net price: $21,063
- Enrollment: 577 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Overall Niche grade: B
- Value grade: B+
- Diversity grade: B+
- Academics grade: B
#15. University of Wisconsin – Stout
- Acceptance rate: 90%
- Net price: $14,951
- Enrollment: 5,593 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Overall Niche grade: B
- Campus food grade: A
- Value grade: A-
- Party grade: A-
#14. Northland College
- Acceptance rate: 64%
- Net price: $20,340
- Enrollment: 516 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Overall Niche grade: B
- Diversity grade: A
- Academics grade: B+
- Professors grade: B+
#13. University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee
- Acceptance rate: 79%
- Net price: $14,444
- Enrollment: 16,620 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Overall Niche grade: B
- Diversity grade: A
- Party grade: A
- Location grade: A-
#12. Cardinal Stritch University
- Acceptance rate: 77%
- Net price: $17,698
- Enrollment: 464 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Overall Niche grade: B
- Diversity grade: A
- Value grade: A-
- Location grade: A-
#11. University of Wisconsin – Whitewater
- Acceptance rate: 80%
- Net price: $12,522
- Enrollment: 8,946 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Overall Niche grade: B
- Athletics grade: A
- Party grade: A
- Student life grade: A
#10. St. Norbert College
- Acceptance rate: 84%
- Net price: $27,854
- Enrollment: 1,905 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Overall Niche grade: B
- Campus food grade: A+
- Campus grade: A
- Party grade: A-
#9. Beloit College
- Acceptance rate: 58%
- Net price: $24,419
- Enrollment: 978 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Overall Niche grade: B
- Diversity grade: A+
- Academics grade: B+
- Professors grade: B+
#8. Wisconsin Lutheran College
- Acceptance rate: 96%
- Net price: $21,529
- Enrollment: 938 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Overall Niche grade: B
- Dorms grade: A+
- Campus grade: A
- Location grade: A
#7. Viterbo University
- Acceptance rate: 79%
- Net price: $21,095
- Enrollment: 1,443 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Overall Niche grade: B
- Value grade: A
- Location grade: A-
- Dorms grade: A-
#6. Concordia University – Wisconsin
- Acceptance rate: 71%
- Net price: $24,569
- Enrollment: 2,235 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Overall Niche grade: B+
- Dorms grade: A
- Safety grade: A
- Campus grade: A-
#5. Milwaukee School of Engineering
- Acceptance rate: 60%
- Net price: $26,541
- Enrollment: 2,412 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Overall Niche grade: B+
- Location grade: A+
- Value grade: A
- Academics grade: B+
#4. University of Wisconsin – La Crosse
- Acceptance rate: 75%
- Net price: $12,302
- Enrollment: 8,863 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Overall Niche grade: B+
- Party grade: A+
- Value grade: A
- Location grade: A
#3. Marquette University
- Acceptance rate: 82%
- Net price: $34,732
- Enrollment: 7,715 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Overall Niche grade: A-
- Athletics grade: A
- Academics grade: A-
- Value grade: A-
#2. Lawrence University
- Acceptance rate: 69%
- Net price: $26,594
- Enrollment: 1,393 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Overall Niche grade: A-
- Diversity grade: A
- Academics grade: A-
- Value grade: A-
#1. University of Wisconsin
- Acceptance rate: 57%
- Net price: $14,030
- Enrollment: 30,063 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Overall Niche grade: A+
- Academics grade: A+
- Value grade: A+
- Athletics grade: A+