BettyWhiteChallenge – a four-legged legacy

Betty White attends the SNL 40th Anniversary Special at Rockefeller Plaza in New York on Feb. 15, 2015. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Beloved actress, Betty White, died this past new year’s eve, just weeks short of her 100th birthday. To commemorate that milestone, a social media trend is circulating honoring White’s passion for helping animals.

“The #BettyWhiteChallenge just started from people’s love of her and their love of animals,” said Shaina Allen, digital marketing coordinator with the Wisconsin Humane Society. “It’s been amazing to see.”

The #BettyWhiteChallenge asks people to donate five dollars to an animal rescue organization in Betty White’s name on January 17th, the day White would have turned 100.

“We have already seen a few come in specifically in memory of Betty White, so they’re already starting to roll in,” Allen said.

While White was undoubtedly loved by many, it was what she loved that will be her lasting legacy. Workers at the Wisconsin Humane Society say there are currently more than 130 animals in need of care at their Green Bay campus alone. They’ll be the ones saying “thank you… for being a friend.”

“We rely completely on donations from individuals,” Allen explained. “So even if all you have is five dollars that adds up and it makes a huge impact overall and truly does help us save lives.”

Workers at the Wisconsin Humane Society say they plan to promote the challenge on their social media for anyone who wants to take on the #BettyWhiteChallenge.

https://www.wihumane.org/donate