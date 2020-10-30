Biden-Harris “Soul of the Nation” bus tour stops in Green Bay

A supporter of US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his vice presidential running mate, US Senator Kamala Harris carries political signs after making a donation at the Lackawanna County Democratic Committee headquarters on September 30, 2020 in Peckville, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

It was a more subdued scene in downtown Green Bay Friday afternoon at the Brown County Democratic Headquarters. About a couple dozen supporters gathered for the Biden-Harris “Soul of the Nation” bus tour.

Those present, even the media, had temperatures taken, were asked to stand at least six feet apart and filled out contact tracing forms.

Dr. Kristin Lyerly who’s running for Assembly seat District 88 and Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul made some remarks before Wisconsin State Senator Tammy Baldwin spoke to the group.

Baldwin made a point about the President’s rally across town.

“As Wisconsin shatters day after day previous state records of newly confirmed cases, hospitalizations and deaths, Trump say ‘We’re rounding the bend.’ as he hosts what could potentially be super-spreader event after super-spreader event,” said Baldwin.