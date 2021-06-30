Bill Cosby’s sex assault conviction overturned by court

FILE – In this Sept. 24, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby arrives for his sentencing hearing at the Montgomery County Courthouse, in Norristown, Pa. Cosby has appealed a court decision last month that upheld his conviction for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his home. He filed his latest appeal Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, with the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, which does not have to take the case. Cosby is serving a three- to 10-year prison term at a maximum-security state prison in Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pennsylvania’s highest court has overturned comedian Bill Cosby’s sex assault conviction.

The court said Wednesday that they found an agreement with a previous prosecutor that prevented him from being charged in the case. The 83-year-old Cosby has served more than two years at a state prison near Philadelphia.

He has vowed to serve his full 10-year sentence rather than acknowledge any remorse over the 2004 encounter. Cosby, who was once beloved as “America’s Dad,” was charged in 2015 when a prosecutor armed with new evidence arrested him days before the 12-year statute of limitations expired.