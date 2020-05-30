Black Lives Matter Rally in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) Protests continue all over the city of Minneapolis and across the country — stemming from the death of George Floyd, the African-American man who died while in police custody on Monday.

Today, those protests hit closer to home in Appleton as the Black Lives Matters rally drew thousands.

Cassandra Ross is one of the organizers for Appleton’s Black Lives Matter march to peacefully protest the death of George Floyd. “I lost my cousin 2 police brutality in Chicago. I know how this feels.”

Marchers of all races chanted and carried signs to show their disapproval of the treatment of George Floyd.

Protester Samantha Steeno says, “There are people out there that don’t feel safe. They don’t feel safe from somebody who supposed to be protecting them.”

Millions of people saw the video of George Floyd and hundreds are here in Appleton to protest.

Protester, Marteca Cosey says, “It’s just disappointing but it’s not surprising we just keep seeing this happening and nothing gets done about it.

Protester, Daniel Gilbert says, “I was upset outraged about it just do know a bunch of emotions came through my head.”

Similar protests continue across the county. Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis officer who had his knee of Floyd’s neck has been charged with 3rd-degree murder and manslaughter.