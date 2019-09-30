Blaser’s Acres prepared for fall season, hosting family-friendly activities

SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – Fall has finally arrived and what better way to celebrate the new season than with a pumpkin patch?

Blaser’s Acres in Suamico has your fall fix with lots of activities for the whole family to enjoy. Their list of activities includes a petting zoo, hayrides, a mini putt-putt course and even a pumpkin slingshot! The family-owned farm will also host a corn maze every week and hayrides every weekend.

“People are coming in and they’re staying one, two, three hours and just enjoying the day, getting out of the city and coming out to the farm here- really just enjoying what life is all about,” says Chris Blaser, owner of Blaser’s Acres.

Fall is in full swing and Blaser's Acres is well prepared. They're filled to the brim with pumpkins, corn stalks and a whole bunch more fall fun activities.

With thousands of pumpkins expected to be sold, plenty of preparation is made well in advance. Those with the farm say they start planning as soon as spring. Seed and fertilizer is ordered in February, is planted in May and the crop begins to be set in about the first week of September.

“I started the business about 20 years ago and about 10 years ago we started the pumpkin aspect of it,” says Blaser. “It started with a steal stake with a box on it that you could come in and it was self serve. Now we have a half dozen of employees at all times on the weekends just keeping everything in line and getting people parked and helping people do whatever they need to do.”

Blaser’s Acres will be open every day from 9 a.m. to about 6 p.m. until October 31. You can find more information regarding events and activities on their Facebook page.