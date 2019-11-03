“Bowl-a-thon” raises money for homeless shelter

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) — A local homeless shelter in Green Bay took to the lanes Saturday to raise money for a good cause.

The New Community Shelter held their 24th annual “Hometown Hero Bowl-a-thon” at the Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley.

Activities to help raise money included various raffles, silent auctions and of course, bowling.

The shelter aims to offer support and services to those experiencing homelessness.

“We serve a meal 365 days-a-year, every night, and we house at least 108 people in the community that are homeless,” says Judy Pieschek of the New Community Shelter. “We set them up with jobs and try to get them back on their feet.”

100 percent of the proceeds go towards the shelter. Pieschek says she hopes to raise $183,000 from the event.