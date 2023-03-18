MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The best of the best took Madison as the WIAA Boys State Basketball tournament semifinals were underway on Thursday and Friday. The Division 1 field featured two of Northeast Wisconsin’s best teams, the undefeated De Pere Redbirds and the reigning state champion Neenah Rockets.

In the first D1 matchup, top-seeded De Pere took on fourth-seeded Kettle Moraine and continued its perfect season with a 55-44 victory. The Redbirds were led by Will Hornseth, who scored 19 points and added eight rebounds. Johnny Kinziger filled the stat sheet with 15 points, 8 rebounds, and four assists. Kinziger started the day by being named co-Mr. Basketball, sharing the Wisconsin state award with Milan Momcilovic of Pewaukee. De Pere finished the day 29-0 on the season and advanced to the state title game. The last time the Redbirds hoisted the gold ball was in 2011.

Congratulations to John on being named Mr. Basketball in Wisconsin along with co recipient, Milan Momcilovic of Pewaukee. No higher individual honor for a player in the state! pic.twitter.com/AMvlHPTv5R — DP Boys Basketball (@DePereHoops) March 17, 2023

The third-seeded Neenah Rockets took on second-seed Arrowhead. The Rockets were the reigning state title winners and advanced to state after winning the sectional semifinals as a six-seed. Neenah struggled in the Kohl Center, with senior UW Green Bay Cal Klesmit sitting the final 11 minutes of the first half because of foul trouble. Arrowhead defeated Neenah 73-61 and will face De Pere in the championship matchup on Saturday, March 18 at approximately 8:10 p.m.