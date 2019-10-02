BREAKING: Flood warning issued for Brown, Oconto counties

The National Weather Service has issued a Lakeshore Flood Warning for Brown and Oconto counties.

This flood warning is the result of high bay and river levels combined with a strong NE wind and rounds of heavy rain.

Water levels will be 1-2 feet above recent averages. The flooding will cause the Fox and East Rivers to back up which will cause more flooding.

Moderate to major flooding is expected to occur along the south shore of the bay of Green Bay in Brown and Oconto counties.

If you live near the bay or near any of the river connected to the bay, pay close attention to the water levels tonight as they could rise quickly.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH remains in effect until 10 AM Wednesday.