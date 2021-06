DUBLIN, OHIO – JUNE 05: Jon Rahm of Spain putts on the 16th green during the third round of The Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 05, 2021 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

(WFRV) – Saturday’s leader of PGA’s Memorial Tournament, John Rahm, has been forced to withdrawal.

During Saturday’s play, Rahm was informed after his round that he tested positive for COVID. He currently held a six shot lead in the tournament and hit a hole-in-one earlier Saturday.

After Jon Rahm finished the third round of the Memorial Tournament with a six-stroke lead, PGA tour officials told him he had tested positive for COVID and would be forced to withdraw. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 5, 2021

After being told the news of his positive results, he was walked off of the course and forced to withdrawal.