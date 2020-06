GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay men’s basketball program will hire Will Ryan as its next head coach, the university confirmed Saturday evening.

Ryan, the son of former Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Bo Ryan, comes to Green Bay from Wheeling University in West Virginia.

Ryan replaces Linc Darner, who was fired two weeks ago after five seasons with the Phoenix.

