You can pick up and drop off your shoebox at Appleton Alliance, contactless

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) Clearly the coronavirus pandemic has not only impacted the world but northeast Wisconsin as well.

At a time when showing you care, means staying apart from each other one local couple needs your help bridging the holidays, one shoebox at a time.

“Christmas you need some good news and Operation Christmas Child brings good news,” says Mik Newlin an Operation Christmas Child volunteer.

Good news in the form of shoe boxes filled with clothes, personal care items, and gifts.

Elaine Newlin, an Operation Christmas Child volunteer says, “Operation Christmas child delivers essential and needy items to some of the poorest children in the world.

Mik adds, “Operation Christmas Child has been giving boxes out to over 160 countries.”

The coronavirus pandemic has affected the entire world and operation christmas child wants to make the holidays brighter for less fortunate kids impacted.

Elaine says, “Many of these children have been affected by COVID. We have seen death rates in our country but they’re nothing like they are in other countries.”

For the past 15 years, Mik and Elaine Newlin have coordinated the Operation Christmas Child shoebox effort for most of northeast Wisconsin and worry– giving may be reduced due to COVID-19.

Mik says, “Donations probably are going to be down a little bit just because people are fearful

Of going out and shopping. There are other organizations that collect for operation Christmas child some of those aren’t doing it this year.”

Ironically, the Newlins say what people really give these children is something that can’t be purchased.

“A smile, fun. You know you can buy stuff for yourself all year long what fun is that. Dreaming about some little kid opening a shoebox and having a stuffed animal or a soccer ball that he’s never seen before in his life, you that’s the fun part of Christmas isn’t it,” adds Mik.

This week is National Collection Week for shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child. You can participate in several contactless ways.