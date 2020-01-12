Bringing awareness to human trafficking in northeast Wisconsin

NORTHEASTERN Wis. (WFRV) The fight to stop human trafficking took center stage across the country and here in northeast Wisconsin.

Both demonstrators and survivors sought to bring light to an issue that’s often hidden in plain sight.

Demonstrators in Oshkosh took to the street with signs to commemorate National Human Trafficking Awareness day on Saturday.

In Green Bay a panel discussion and vigil was held

Human trafficking generated over $150 billion in illegal profits, according to the International Labor Organization.

So awareness events like this help take trafficking out of the shadows and put victims on the road to recovery.

Morgan Meadows is a survivor of human trafficking and says, “People are asking questions about action; what they can do to make things better. So they’re listening differently and that’s what this kind of awareness event does.”

The organization, Damascus Road will hold training to combat human trafficking will be held in Oshkosh on February 11, 2020.