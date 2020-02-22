Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office looking man involved in reported armed robbery

Brown County United Way to hold Community Conversations in four near east-side Green Bay neighborhoods in February

With input from residents, goal is to drive a vision of growth

GREEN BAY—Brown County United Way is hosting three Community Conversations for four near east-side Green Bay neighborhoods – Navarino, Whitney Park, Joannes Park and Downtown – in February in order to help drive a vision of growth for those areas and the people who live in them.

Each of the conversations will be led by a facilitator and will be designed to capture the strengths and opportunities in each area. Residents and business owners/employees in each neighborhood are encouraged to attend and share their stories and insights.

The dates and times of each Community Conversation are as follows:

• Navarino Neighborhood: Friday, Feb. 14 from 9-11 a.m. at NeighborWorks, 437 S. Jackson Street, Green Bay

• Whitney Park and Joannes Park Neighborhoods: Friday, Feb. 21 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Green Bay East High School, 1415 E. Walnut St., Green Bay

• Downtown Neighborhood: Monday, Feb. 24 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Aging and Disability Resource Center, 300 S. Adams St., Green Bay

Residents are encouraged to attend the session that coincides with their neighborhood; however, they can attend a different session if their schedule conflicts.

“Our goal is to determine what’s already working and producing positive results, and build on that,” said Sarah Inman, BCUW vice president of Community Investment. “Our approach will begin by discovering the assets and gifts already present. Our vision is to help ensure that all neighborhood residents have ready access to strong systems of community support that will provide opportunities for economic growth, employment security, social connectedness, empowerment and self-advocacy.”

Inman says that information gathered during these conversations will help guide and determine the United Way’s first major system partnerships, initiatives and strategies within the neighborhoods.

The sessions are free to attend. Light refreshments will be served and participants will have the opportunity to win raffle prizes.

To learn more about Brown County United Way go to www.browncountyunitedway.org.

-30-

About Brown County United Way: Founded in 1925, Brown County United Way (www.browncountyunitedway.org) is a center for community-based strategies. Through direct fundraising, grant making, community mobilization, and advocacy efforts, Brown County United Way leverages all of its organizational resources and deep local partnerships to advance targeted community solutions. With the help of more than 500 community volunteers from all community sectors, Brown County United Way is dedicated to finding solutions to the community’s most pressing human-services issues.