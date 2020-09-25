Brown County health leaders urge people to get serious in fighting the spread of COVID-19

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Brown County leaders are urging people to get serious when it comes to fighting the spread of COVID-19. Kris Schuller reports health experts delivered that message this morning after a surge in cases.

In Brown County – a sudden surge in COVID-19 infections.

“We are alarmed by the rising number of cases,” said Brown County Public Health Officer Anna Destree.

Brought local health experts together to sound an alarm.

“We are extremely concerned about hospital capacities to take care of all of our sick patients,” said Dr. Ashok Rai, President & CEO of Prevea Health.

“Right now 3/4 of our ICU beds are filled with COVID patients,” said Chris Woleske, President & CEO of Bellin Health.

“We need people to recommit to doing the right thing to stop the spread,” Destree said.

According to the Brown County Health Department there have been nearly 8,000 positive cases reported. But after a lull this summer, in recent weeks county hospitals have admitted 71 patients. That’s the highest volume of admissions since the pandemic began.

“These numbers are roughly double of what they were two weeks ago,” Woleske said.

Health experts say many of these cases involve young adults, who become infected when they let their guard down and don’t follow proper precautions.

“Events like a wedding or a personal gathering outside the household or family gathering, where they’re not wearing masks or social distancing. The COVID fatigue is a significant challenge right now,” Destree said.

But all say there is hope. Hospitals have beds and staff to treat the ill and we’ve flattened the curve before.

“We did see a decrease in cases and a decrease in hospitalizations and I absolutely believe we can see that again,” said Woleske.

By wearing a mask, washing hands and remembering to social distance.

“We need to do this for each other and to avoid overwhelming our hospital systems,” Destree said.

“We are not in a position of where I’d say the virus is overwhelming us, but we definitely are on the verge if we can’t change local behavior,” added Rai.

Woleske says 150 Bellin employees are in quarantine right now, primarily because of exposure out in the community.