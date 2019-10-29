Brown County hopes to break ground soon on new campground near NEW Zoo

SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) Brown County’s Park Department has big plans for a plot of land close to the NEW Zoo and Adventure Park in Suamico. As Kris Schuller reports the county hopes to soon break ground on a brand new campground.

In northern Brown County the Reforestation Camp spans 1,500 acres. Home to the NEW Zoo, thick woods, recreation trails and possibly very soon – a large, modern campground.

“We are going forward in the 2020 budget to add camping into the Reforestation Camp right outside the NEW Zoo,” said County Executive Troy Streckenbach.

The campground has been part of the park Master Plan for over 35 years. Matt Kriese says it’s becoming a reality now because the Reforestation Camp has so much to offer visitors.

“It’s a destination site where people can spend more than one day. The NEW Zoo, the Adventure Park, equine trails, hiking trail, mountain bike trails, people can truly enjoy it all,” said Kriese, the county’s park director.

Those campsites would be built in phases, 54 in all and if the stars align some of them could be ready for use by next fall. The sites would vary, some rustic for tent campers and others with electricity for those who own an RV, 40 feet to 60 feet from each other on property that Kriese says is perfect for those wanting to get back to nature.

“This site is one of the largest tracts of land in Brown County and all the mammals that live in Northeast Wisconsin are right here,” said Kriese.

“We’re sitting on a 1,500 acre property that is just primed for this type of development,” said Streckenbach.

With showers, firepits, water and restrooms, Kriese says the campground will have all the amenities those looking to camp would need.

“This provides a place for local residents to have a stay vacation or for outside residents to have a true vacation,” Kriesa said.

Here deep in the forest of the Reforestation Camp.

The budget for the project in over $600,000. The proposal goes before the County Board next week.