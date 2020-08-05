Brown County leaders, officials ask community to do their part to help schools reopen

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple Brown County officials and leaders came together Wednesday, asking everyone in the community to do their part to help schools reopen safely this year.

School district officials, healthcare officials, and community leaders held a press conference in front of City Stadium to represent the community coming together.

Representatives from several Brown County school districts joined together to ask the community to follow CDC guidelines, like wearing a mask and social distancing, to help get the community as a whole on a path that will eventually lead to schools fully reopening.

Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy was among those participating in the press conference. He added that the Packers will “provide masks to every fan that’s able to come” to Lambeau Field if fans are allowed during NFL games.

WFRV Local 5’s Erinn Taylor will have more on this story during Local 5 News at 4.

Latest Stories