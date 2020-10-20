Brown County looking to improve response times for triggered alarms at homes and businesses

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) Brown County wants to improve emergency response times when alarms go off at homes and businesses. And as Kris Schuller found out, the county says they can make that happen by purchasing a piece of new technology.

Thousands of people who own homes and businesses in Brown County protect their property with an alarm system.

“Over the last 50 days we’ve had 415 alarm calls for service,” said Brown County 9-1-1 director Cullen Peltier.

And now County Executive Troy Streckenbach is proposing an investment to speed up response times whenever those alarms are triggered.

“If we can dispatch the call quicker, we’re saving lives, we’re saving someone’s investments and just becoming a better operation,” said Streckenbach.

Right now, when an alarm goes off the alarm company is first notified and then they must call 9-1-1 through a non- emergency line, where county dispatchers take the information and send appropriate crews. But it’s a process that Peltier says takes a lot of time.

“Right now it can take up to one minute to three minutes to complete one of these alarm calls,” Peltier said.

The solution – a new interface system connecting alarm companies directly into the 9-1-1 center, eliminating that need for phone calls and getting responders out the door.

“They can basically enter the call directly into our CAD system. It will pop up on dispatcher’s screens who will then appropriately dispatch the responder,” sid Peltier. “With this enhancement we’re hoping to cut that time down to seconds.”

County law enforcement says it will get emergency responders to a scene much quicker and that could lead to better outcomes.

“Certainly, a couple minutes on any kind of emergency could help,” said Lt. Kevin Pawlak.

“As you always hear in law enforcement and first responders – seconds matter,” Streckenbach said.

Petlier says eliminating those phone calls also reduces the chance for miscommunication.

The County Board will address the proposal at their annual budget meeting next week.