GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach, along with the Brown County Sheriff, Health and Human Services Department, and County Board Supervisors, made a joint announcement of a proposed Opioid Action Plan that outlines how Brown County will allocate its allotment of opioid settlement funds.

Announced Monday afternoon, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office will be adding two new investigators to help combat the growing problem of opioid addiction and growing fentanyl overdoses.

“We knew that not only opioids coming into our homes and infect our families and our workforce, but now we saw fentanyl is taking the lives of just so many,” said Streckenbach.

Sheriff Todd Delain was also in attendance and explained how the agency is doing everything in its power to make sure opioids and fentnayl stay off the streets of Green Bay.

“We want to hold those accountable who are causing so much destruction to our community but also to provide justice and closure to those who are victimized from the fetanyl flowing into our community,” said Delain.

The plan is to have yearly reviews to see if progress is being made and what changes can be made to make a positive improvement in the battle against opioids.