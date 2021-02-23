Brown County receives $7.9 Million for Emergency Rental Assistance

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- Brown County has received $7.9 million in Federal Funding to help Brown County residents who are in need of rental payment assistance. Residents within the County have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, causing many to fall behind financially.

“These are dollars that will have a major effect in helping Brown County families dig out of the financial hole cause by the pandemic,” said Troy Streckenbach, Brown County Executive. In a press briefing, Streckenbach said that it was a team effort in getting the plan together. “One of the things that the county has done, working with our state partners, our local partners, our health and human services department, we made the decision to apply for the grant,” said Streckenbach.

The grant is made possible by the Federal Consolidated Appropriations Act. “As we all have been watching and listening on the national scene about what the Federal Government is going to do in terms of evictions. This money will help those individuals pull that part of the equation out,” said Streckenbach.

If you are approved for this program and are able to get the rental assistance, what happens if your Landlord does not want to participate? “If the Landlord will not sign the forms and will not agree to be a part of the program, there is a method to where we can pay the money directly to the tenant, who then can pay their Landlord,” said Cheryl Detrick, President and CEO of New Cap Incorporated. Tenants have to provide proof that they made their rental payment in that circumstance.