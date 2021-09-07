Brown County Sheriff’s Department recall what it was like working back on 9/11

BROWN Co, Wis (WFRV)- As the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attack on the Twin Towers is this weekend, members of the community are thinking back to that day and the changes that happened moving forward.

Local Five spoke with members of the Brown County Sheriff’s Department to explain what it was like on that dreadful day.

Lieutenant Kevin Pawlak explains how his Department responded to the attack, and how a lot of people didn’t know how to even react in the immediate wake of the incident. He said that from Supervisors to basically everyone in the Department, the only thing that was known for certain was that Government buildings were the target, and they needed to be protected.

Pawlak spoke on how extra patrols were placed at different government buildings in the area, or how long hours were spent at the Austin Straubel Airport where members of the Sheriff’s department were stationed for fear of attacks. The Lieutenant says some deputies were stationed at the airport, acting as TSA agents before the TSA really got started. He said these types of protocols lasted for about a year and a half following 9/11.

The Lieutenant goes on to express that the biggest threat following the 9/11 attack was the Green Bay Packers game airing on national television. The Packers were playing the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field. Pawlak said every Officer and Deputy working the game breathed a sigh of relief when it finished without incident.

The local community is holding many different tributes to the 20th anniversary of the awful day of the Twin Towers being attacked. To check out Local Five’s full list of events, check out our website under the feature pages.