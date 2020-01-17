Brown County Sheriff’s deputy dragged, injured in OWI stop

A Brown County Sheriff’s deputy is recovering from injuries after being dragged during a traffic stop. And now the suspect is facing multiple charges, including an OWI.

An erratic driver, just south of Scheuring Road, caught the attention of a Brown County Sheriff’s deputy around 1:30am Monday morning. That’s when Deputy John Rapp pulled behind an SUV driving down I-41 with its hazard lights on.

The criminal complaint says the operator of that vehicle was suspect Stephanie Verbeten.

The 36-year-old was pulled over, with the criminal complaint saying she was hostile and ignoring commands. After the deputy tried taking the keys out of her ignition, she leaned on his arm and drove away–dragging him some 15 feet.

She was pulled over again just a few miles down the road at the exit for County Highway U where, according to the complaint, she again resisted police until she was tased three times.

After her arrest, the complaint shows she needed two doses of Narcan because she became unresponsive before being taken to a Green Bay hospital.

Verbeten faces four charges including: recklessly endangering safety, knowingly fleeing or attempting to flee an officer, obstructing an officer, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing injury.

She has since posted bond as the case continues to be investigated and has been ordered to have an alcohol-detection monitor in her vehicle.