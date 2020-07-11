Brown County Sheriff’s Office search for suspect allegedly involved in two burglary incidents

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for any information regarding a suspect believed to be involved in two burglary incidents.

The Ashwaubenon police said they responded to a burglary at a business on S. Ridge Road and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office similarly reported having responded to a burglary to a business in the Village of Howard.

Officials believe the same suspect had gained entry to both locations by prying back doors open. Deputies said the suspect removed cash from the safe before fleeing the area on foot.

The suspect is seen wearing all black clothing with distinct markings of red stripes near the bottom of the pants.

The suspect was also wearing a face mask and gloves.

Officials said the suspect wore a backpack that was used to carry the tools to and from the scene.

Anyone with information can contact Investigator Robert Messer (920)593-4474 with Ashwaubenon Public Safety or Sgt. Jody Breider (920)448-4227 with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

For more information on the story, click here.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News | Local Sports
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Booyah rally past Dock Spiders in rain-shortened tilt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Booyah rally past Dock Spiders in rain-shortened tilt"

Dean Lowry locking in on offseason goals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dean Lowry locking in on offseason goals"

Booyah win a close one over Fond du Lac

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah win a close one over Fond du Lac"

Booyah get first win, Dock Spiders fall late in Friday action

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah get first win, Dock Spiders fall late in Friday action"

Packers' unique relationship with St. Norbert College to take one-year hiatus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Packers' unique relationship with St. Norbert College to take one-year hiatus"

Booyah drop opener, Dock Spiders win in Northwoods start

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah drop opener, Dock Spiders win in Northwoods start"