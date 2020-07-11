Brown County Sheriff’s Office search for suspect allegedly involved in two burglary incidents

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for any information regarding a suspect believed to be involved in two burglary incidents.

The Ashwaubenon police said they responded to a burglary at a business on S. Ridge Road and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office similarly reported having responded to a burglary to a business in the Village of Howard.

Officials believe the same suspect had gained entry to both locations by prying back doors open. Deputies said the suspect removed cash from the safe before fleeing the area on foot.

The suspect is seen wearing all black clothing with distinct markings of red stripes near the bottom of the pants.

The suspect was also wearing a face mask and gloves.

Officials said the suspect wore a backpack that was used to carry the tools to and from the scene.

Anyone with information can contact Investigator Robert Messer (920)593-4474 with Ashwaubenon Public Safety or Sgt. Jody Breider (920)448-4227 with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

