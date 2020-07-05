Bucks close practice facility after testing results

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers Friday, March 6, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Bucks have shut down the team’s practice facility after receiving results of coronavirus testing.

According to ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski, the facility was closed after the team received results of a Friday round of coronavirus testing.

Wojnarowski tweeted the news Sunday afternoon, saying the team isn’t expected to reopen the facility for workouts before the organization’s traveling party leaves for Orlando on Thursday.

