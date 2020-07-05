Bucks close practice facility after testing results

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers Friday, March 6, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Bucks have shut down the team’s practice facility after receiving results of coronavirus testing.

According to ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski, the facility was closed after the team received results of a Friday round of coronavirus testing.

The Milwaukee Bucks have shut down the team’s practice facility after receiving results of a Friday round of coronavirus testing, sources tell ESPN. The team isn’t expected to reopen facility for workouts prior to the organization's traveling party leaving for Orlando Thursday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 5, 2020

Wojnarowski tweeted the news Sunday afternoon, saying the team isn’t expected to reopen the facility for workouts before the organization’s traveling party leaves for Orlando on Thursday.

