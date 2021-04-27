Bucks, Milwaukee health department to offer COVID-19 vaccine to eligible fans at Sunday’s game

Fiserv Forum stands Thursday March 12, 2020, in Milwaukee. The NBA has suspended its season. The Milwaukee Bucks had been scheduled to play the Boston Celtics on Thursday night at the arena. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

(WFRV) – The Milwaukee Bucks and Milwaukee Health Department have teamed up for a mobile vaccination site at Fiserv Forum on Sunday.

Fans over the age of 16 that are eligible to receive the shot will be able to get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine ahead of Sunday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets.

The mobile vaccination site will be located in the Panorama Club inside Fiserv Forum and will be open from 1 p.m. The game between the Bucks and Nets is set to tip off at 2:30 p.m.

“We strongly encourage everyone to get vaccinated and are pleased to team with the Milwaukee Health Department to give fans this easy and convenient opportunity,” said Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin in a press release.

“This is a critical time for all of us to take the necessary step that will help return our lives to normal. Let’s make this happen together.”

There will be officials fro the Milwaukee County Health department on site to schedule patients for their second shot.

They expect the entire process to take somewhere between 20 to 30 minutes.