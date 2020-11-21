Bucks re-sign Connaughton, add DJ Augustin, Bobby Portis in free agency

Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 9, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

MILWAUKEE (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Bucks are making several moves to replace roster pieces as the 2020 NBA free agency period gets into full swing.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Bucks re-signed free agent guard Pat Connaughton to a three-year deal worth $16 million.

Connaughton averaged 5.4 points per game in the 2019-20 season and grabbed a career-high 4.2 rebounds per contest.

In addition, Milwaukee grabbed high-caliber veteran guard DJ Augustin on a three-year deal worth $21 million, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The 12-year NBA veteran spent the last four seasons with Orlando after bouncing around the league to five different teams between 2012 and 2016.

Augustin averaged 10.5 points and 4.6 assists during last season and could replace Eric Bledsoe and George Hill as the Bucks’ veteran scoring presence from the guard position.

Saturday morning, the Bucks reportedly reached a deal with free-agent forward Bobby Portis as well. A career double-digit scorer, Portis spent last season with the Knicks after spending the first three-and-a-half seasons of NBA run in Chicago.

Portis averaged 10.1 points per game in the 2019-20 season after setting career marks with 14.2 points and 8.1 rebounds the previous year.

The Bucks are still waiting on two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to sign a supermax extension that would keep him in Milwaukee for at least five more seasons. Antetokounmpo has until December 21 to sign or waive the extension.