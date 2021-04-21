Bucks sign Mamadi Diakite to multi-year deal

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – MARCH 27: RJ Barrett #9 of the New York Knicks is defended by Mamadi Diakite #25 of the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half of a game at Fiserv Forum on March 27, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

(WFRV) – The Milwaukee Bucks locked up forward Mamadi Diakite with a multi-year contract, the team announced on Wednesday.

Diakite signed with the Bucks as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia this past offseason. The rookie has appeared in 11 games, and is averaging 2.5 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.

As a two-way player, the forward also played 12 games with the Lakeland Magic of the G League, and was named to the All-NBA G League First Team and finished second in the G League Rookie of the Year voting.

Diakite was originally signed to a two-way contract, and has now been converted to a standard contract.

Milwaukee also signed forward Justin Jackson to a two-way deal to bring the current roster to 17 players. Jackson spent much of the 2020-21 season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and appeared in 33 games while averaging 7.2 points and 2.2 rebounds.