Bucks sign Mamadi Diakite to multi-year deal

(WFRV) – The Milwaukee Bucks locked up forward Mamadi Diakite with a multi-year contract, the team announced on Wednesday.
Diakite signed with the Bucks as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia this past offseason. The rookie has appeared in 11 games, and is averaging 2.5 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.
As a two-way player, the forward also played 12 games with the Lakeland Magic of the G League, and was named to the All-NBA G League First Team and finished second in the G League Rookie of the Year voting.
Diakite was originally signed to a two-way contract, and has now been converted to a standard contract.
Milwaukee also signed forward Justin Jackson to a two-way deal to bring the current roster to 17 players. Jackson spent much of the 2020-21 season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and appeared in 33 games while averaging 7.2 points and 2.2 rebounds.